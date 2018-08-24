Rolling Stone
Hear Mike Love, Hanson’s Buoyant New Rendition of Beach Boys’ ‘It’s OK’

“I loved re-recording the song with Hanson. I think they brought a great energy to it,” Love says

The Beach Boys - Mike LoveThe Beach Boys in concert at K-Days, Edmonton, Canada - 22 Jul 2018

Mike Love has teamed with Hanson for a new rendition of the Beach Boys' "It's OK."

The Beach BoysMike Love and Hanson have teamed up for a new rendition of the Beach Boys’ “It’s OK.” The song was originally featured on their 1976 15 Big Ones album.

Written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love, the original song climbed to Number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released. It also appeared as the B-side to “It’s Gettin’ Late” in 1985.

“The Beach Boys have a storied history with this song and the new version of ‘It’s OK’ continues this legacy,” Love said in a statement. “It’s a reminder that regardless of what’s going on in your life… get out and enjoy the summer.”

On the Michael Lloyd-produced new version of the track, the group’s buoyant harmonies capture the sun-kissed vibes of the original while adding some playful pep to the punchy new arrangement.

Their new take on “It’s OK” came about when Love and Hanson recently teamed for a forthcoming holiday project. During one of their phone conversations, Hanson noted that the song was one of their favorite tracks and the collaboration came to fruition.

“I loved re-recording the song with Hanson. I think they brought a great energy to it,” Love added. “Brothers Taylor, Zac and Isaac grew up singing harmonies like my family did and they’ve written some great songs over the years. It was a blast working together.”

Last month, the surviving Beach Boys came together for a rare interview. The Beach Boys With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra was released in June.

