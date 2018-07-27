Rolling Stone

Hear Miguel’s Slinky New Song ‘Python’

Singer releases surprise track ahead of North American Ascension tour

Miguel performing on the catwalkVictoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway, Shanghai, China - 20 Nov 2017

Miguel has unveiled new song "Python."

Miguel has unveiled a new song called “Python.” The singer released the unannounced track ahead of his 26-date North American Ascension Tour, which kicks off on August 23rd in Boston, Massachusetts at Blue Hills Bank Pavillion.

On the slinky “Python,” Miguel likens the hold lovers can have on one another to a snake’s coil. “Let me wrap you up in my love,” he croons over a funk-tipped groove. “Grip tight, I can’t get enough, grip tight I can’t get enough.”

The singer hinted that there might be more new material on the way, which follows the release of his 2017 LP, War & Leisure. “Playing new music on the Ascension tour. This one’s called ‘Python,'” he wrote in the track’s description.

Last month, Miguel performed with Meek Mill at BET Awards where they sang Meek’s “Stay Woke.”

