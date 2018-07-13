Hear Metric’s Heavy New Song ‘Dark Saturday’

On Metric‘s new song “Dark Saturday,” singer Emily Haines explores the disconnect between the spoiled and the self-made.

“I meet her in the world below/ She’s a tourist of the world beneath,” she sings over surging distortion and buzzing synths. “I said ‘Everything, I’ve built from nothing/ She said ‘I’m so rich, everything’s free.'”

“Dark Saturday” is the indie rock band’s first new release since their 2015 LP, Pagans in Vegas. The Canadian quartet are collaborating with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Beck, Tegan and Sara, Paramore, M83) on the as-yet-untitled album.

Since Metric’s last record, Haines contributed to Broken Social Scene’s most recent LP, 2017’s Hug of Thunder, and issued a solo album, Choir of the Mind, as Emily Haines & the Soft Skeleton in September.

Metric is currently opening for the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour.” It’s the latter band’s first in almost two decades to feature three of their founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. The trek continues July 14th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and runs through early September.