Hear Metric’s Exhilarating New Song ‘Now or Never Now’

Metric seize a grandiose moment on their new song “Now or Never Now,” the latest offering from the Canadian group’s upcoming album, Art of Doubt, out September 21st.

“Now or Never Now” is a sprawling cut that flies forward on the back of a whirlwind rush of drums while an assortment of synths percolate underneath. Singer Emily Haines guides the steady sound through subtle peaks and valleys, singing, “Because the last time I let myself feel this way/ It was a long, long time ago/ And now we get so scared, and we get so scared/ To be nowhere left alone.”

Art of Doubt marks Metric’s first LP since 2015’s Pagans in Vegas. The band recorded the album at their own Giant Studio in Toronto with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen. Along with “Now or Never Now,” the group has shared album cuts “Dark Saturday” and “Dressed to Suppress.”

Metric have spent much of the summer supporting Smashing Pumpkins on their “Shiny and Oh So Bright” tour. The band has a handful of North American shows left before they embark on a European run in October.