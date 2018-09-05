Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next NBC Orders 'Law and Order: Hate Crimes' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Metric’s Exhilarating New Song ‘Now or Never Now’

Track will appear on Canadian group’s next LP ‘Art of Doubt’

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Metric - Emily HainesField Trip Music and Arts Festival, Toronto, Canada - 02 Jun 2018

Metric - Emily Haines Field Trip Music and Arts Festival, Toronto, Canada - 02 Jun 2018

Bobby Singh/REX/Shutterstock

Metric seize a grandiose moment on their new song “Now or Never Now,” the latest offering from the Canadian group’s upcoming album, Art of Doubt, out September 21st.

“Now or Never Now” is a sprawling cut that flies forward on the back of a whirlwind rush of drums while an assortment of synths percolate underneath. Singer Emily Haines guides the steady sound through subtle peaks and valleys, singing, “Because the last time I let myself feel this way/ It was a long, long time ago/ And now we get so scared, and we get so scared/ To be nowhere left alone.”

Art of Doubt marks Metric’s first LP since 2015’s Pagans in Vegas. The band recorded the album at their own Giant Studio in Toronto with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen. Along with “Now or Never Now,” the group has shared album cuts “Dark Saturday” and “Dressed to Suppress.”

Metric have spent much of the summer supporting Smashing Pumpkins on their “Shiny and Oh So Bright” tour. The band has a handful of North American shows left before they embark on a European run in October.

In This Article: Metric

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad