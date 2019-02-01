×
Rolling Stone
Hear Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ as If Sung by Jim Morrison, Annie Lennox

Also hear impressions of Lil Uzi Vert, the Beatles and a yodeler doing their best James Hetfields

Kory Grow

Musician Anthony Vincent, who has made a cottage industry out of performing hit songs in 20 different styles, takes on Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” in his latest video. Over the course of six minutes, he interprets snippets of the song to sound like David Bowie, the Beatles, Stevie Wonder and P-Funk, among others. For each interpretation, he changes the instrumentation to match the song; for the Eurythmics, he adds a little “Sweet Dreams” synth, and for a Lil Uzi Vert style, he adds trap beats. For his Doors interpretation, he make the music as moody as possible for a deep, Jim Morrison–style “gripping your pillow tight.” There’s even a yodeling version.

“I want to start showcasing more metal and rock songs in non-metal styles to show non-metal listeners that metal and rock songs are just as good if not better than what they listen to,” Vincent said in a statement. “Or I just want to hear bad things sung in nice ways. OK, a little bit of both.”

Vincent has been doing his style collages since November 2013 in an effort to promote his company Ten Second Songs. He records all the music at a production facility in Port Chester, New York, about 30 miles north of New York City. In a 2014 profile, he told Rolling Stone that he most enjoyed reading people’s comments on his videos. “I love that people are having conversations that are involving Frank Sinatra, Type O Negative and Tech N9ne at the same time,” he said. “If I’m in any way responsible for having some 14-year-old girl Google ‘Type O Negative,’ that’s crazy.”

