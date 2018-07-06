Rolling Stone

Hear Meek Mill’s New EP ‘Legends of the Summer’

Four-track set features Miguel, Swizz Beatz, Jeremih and PnB Rock

Meek Mill, Robert Rihmeek WilliamsBET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jun 2018

Meek Mill has unveiled new EP 'Legends of the Summer.'

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Meek Mill has unveiled a new EP. Legends of the Summer is the rapper’s first project he has revealed since he was released from prison on bail in April.

The four-track set includes his previously post-jail released single with Miguel, “Stay Woke.” The pair performed the track at the BET Awards in June. Legends of the Summer also features collaborations with Swizz Beatz, Jeremih and PnB Rock.

While Meek Mill releases new material, he continues his fight for a new trial. Last month, the rapper’s recent appeal for a new trial was denied. Following that ruling, his legal team filed a new appeal with the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court to remove Judge Genece Brinkley from overseeing his case. “Judge Brinkley ‘acted like a prosecutor, not a judge’ and purposely had a hostile cross-examination of Bradley Bridge – a well-respected veteran of the Philadelphia Defender Association who was a witness on Meek’s case during last Monday’s hearing,” the rapper’s legal team said in a statement. “Meek’s legal team assert that Brinkley lacks impartiality, especially since she laughed at Bridge’s testimony and criticized how the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office was handling Meek’s matter.”

In This Article: Hip Hop, Meek Mill

