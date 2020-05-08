Hear Matt Bellamy’s New Lockdown-Inspired Solo Song ‘Tomorrow’s World’

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has released a new solo song, “Tomorrow’s World,” inspired by the global COVID-19 lockdown.

“This song captures my mood and feelings whilst in lockdown,” he said in a statement. “I have been reminded of what really matters in life and have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future.”

The sparse piano ballad offers an optimistic look at days ahead despite its melancholy tone. “Look to tomorrow,” Bellamy sings. “The end of our sorrows/Our world could be so full of joy.”

“The song title comes from an old BBC TV show called Tomorrow’s World, which I watched as a child in the Eighties,” Bellamy said, “and always enjoyed the wild futuristic predictions of what life would be like now. It all seems rather lovely, comforting and naive in retrospect and reminds me that none of us ever really know what the future holds.”

This is the only the second solo release of Bellamy’s career. The first was “Pray (High Valyrian)” from the 2019 Game of Thrones compilation album For the Thrones.

Muse have been off the road since the conclusion of their Simulation Theory tour in October 2019. Two months later, they released Origin of Muse, a massive box set featuring remastered versions of their first two albums (1999’s Showbiz and 2001’s Origin of Symmetry) along with B-sides and demos from the era and a complete performance of Origin of Symmetry from a 2011 festival appearance.