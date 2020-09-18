Hear Matt Bellamy of Muse Cover Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has released a rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Keeping primarily true to the original, Bellamy captures the reassuring sentiments and emotional weight of the song with uplifting falsettos in his abridged version. In lieu of the piano-led melodies found on the original recorded version, Bellamy’s take is led by acoustic guitar.

“One of my favorite songs of all time, and a timely song for a tough year,” Bellamy said in a statement. “We should all reach out and be there for our friends right now!”

Bellamy’s Simon & Garfunkel cover follows the release of his solo song “Tomorrow’s World” that he finished recording during lockdown. He optimistically reflected on the effects of lockdown in May.

“This has forced me to really look at what it feels like to live at a slower pace and enjoy home life and enjoy real quality time with kids,” he told Rolling Stone. “I’m all over schooling now. I know exactly what my son is learning and what is going on with him. All that stuff really feels like an eye-opening experience to me, and I think that song reflects that.

“Towards the end of the song, I veer into the idea that the world itself is something that maybe we should be a bit more … that we should reduce the pace, slow things down a little,” he continued.

Bellamy added that Muse hope to begin working on new music next year, and potentially resume touring in 2022. Their sci-fi concert film, Simulation Theory, hit streaming services in August. Simulation Theory will also be available as two separate limited edition deluxe box sets, which arrive on December 11th. The box sets will feature a custom Simulation Theory comic book by Marvel Comics as well as a limited edition poster.