Hear Mason Ramsey and Young Thug Jump on Remix of ‘Old Town Road’

“Old Town Road” is the single that won’t quit and now Lil Nas X has dropped a remix of the tune that adds YouTube singer/yodeler Mason Ramsey and rapper Young Thug to the lineup. Young Thug brings in his own verse, giving the track an even stronger hip-hop vibe, while Ramsey, known as the “Yodeling Kid,” gets a few twanging lines towards the end. The remix is accompanied by a kitschy, emoji-filled lyric video featuring animated versions of the four singers.

The original track, which features Billy Ray Cyrus, recently earned Diamond status and has been at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 consecutive weeks. The track is also currently No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s Top 100 chart. The pair’s music video for the song, which dropped in May, has built up more than 200 million views. Cyrus recently joined Lil Nas X onstage at Glastonbury to perform “Old Town Road” alongside his daughter Miley.

Lil Nas X released his debut EP, 7, via Columbia Records in June. The EP includes his other hit single “Panini,” for which chef Gordon Ramsey offered his own version of a remix (in the form of an actual panini).