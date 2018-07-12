Rolling Stone

Hear Mary J. Blige’s Funky New Song ‘Only Love’

R&B singer goes disco on an empowering new dance track

Brittany Spanos

Mary J Blige

Mary J. Blige takes a funky turn on her new single “Only Love.” The track follows her 2017 album Strength of a Woman.

Blige goes into empowerment mode with her disco-inflected new single. She reveals how a new love helped pull her out of a time where she felt lost. “Turn my problems all around/Pick me up right off the ground/I’m so glad, this love I found/All I need is you right now,” she sings later in the tune.

The singer and actress has not yet revealed if “Only Love” will be part of an album. Released last April, Strength of a Woman reached Number Three on the Billboard 200 and featured guest appearances from Kanye West, DJ Khaled, Quavo, Missy Elliott, Jazmine Sullivan and Kaytranada.

Earlier this year, Blige was nominated for two Academy Awards for her performance as well as original song contribution to the film Mudbound. Her nods in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song categories made her the first artist to be nominated for acting and song in the same year. Following Mudbound, she contributed her voice to the animated film Sherlock Gnomes as Sherlock’s ex-girlfriend Irene. Later this year, she will appear in the Netflix adaptation of Gerard Way’s The Umbrella Academy.

