Hear Mark Ronson, Diplo’s Silk City Get ‘Loud’ on New Song

Silk City, the new project from Diplo and Mark Ronson, recruited rappers Desiigner and budding D.C. MC GoldLink for their new dance song. “Loud” maintains a steady groove, over which Diplo and Ronson layer an array of synths that pulse, throb, skitter and soar. The track’s blend of classic house and contemporary pop and hip-hop provides the perfect space for Desiigner to bark the club-ready hook.

GoldLink, meanwhile, delivers two verses packed with punchlines like, “I have to say, since Steez passed away/ Most of these rappers don’t even deserve a track from me/ Got me on these old women, Uncle Phil with it/ I ain’t ever trill with it, always keep it real with it.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 radio, Diplo explained that “Loud” began as a hip-hop track he recorded with Desiigner that expanded once he formed Silk City with Ronson. The DJ/producer said the song captures the overall vibe of the Silk City project. “It’s all going to be uptempo music, like all club music. I kinda feel like everything we try to work on like something that could be on at a barbecue or like a party set, like in the afternoon. It’s all kind of like fun music for house parties or stuff. We’re not looking for any like pop records or giants like bangers – just feel good records, and this feels like the right one.”

“Loud” follows previously released Silk City cuts “Feel About You,” featuring singer Mapei, and “Only Can Get Better,” featuring Australian R&B singer Daniel Merriweather. The group made their live debut at Governors Ball in New York City, and their next U.S. date is a set at the Treasure Island Music Festival in Oakland, California on October 13th.