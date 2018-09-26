Hear Major Lazer’s Breezy New Song ‘Tied Up’

Major Lazer enlists English singer Raye and Nigerian vocalist Mr. Eazi for their breezy new song “Tied Up.” The featured artists trade hooks throughout the minimal, low-key track, which weaves fingerpicked acoustic guitars with dancehall-flavored rhythms and hummed backing vocals.

Rave and Mr. Eazi also star in the “Tied Up” video, crooning and dancing against a backdrop of city streets and overcast skies. South African director Adriaan Louw – who previously helmed Major Lazer’s clips for “Orkant/Balance Pon It” and “All My Life” – captures people playing basketball, popping wheelies on motorbikes and dancing in alleyways.

Major Lazer are expected to release further collaborations with African artists this fall, and they’re set to launch an African tour on September 29th in Johannesburg, South Africa. The trio recently debuted a new Afrobeats mix featuring music from their inspirations and collaborators throughout the continent.

In November 2017, Major Lazer released “Love Life,” a collaborative track with singer-rapper Azaryah. Last year, the group also issued their Know No Better EP, which features Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Migos’ Quavo on the title track.