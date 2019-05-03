Hear Madonna’s Uplifting New Single ‘I Rise’

Madonna has released an anthemic new single “I Rise” ahead of her upcoming album Madame X. The mid-tempo, Auto-tuned number features inspirational lyrics: “There’s nothing you can do to me that hasn’t been done/ Not bulletproof, shouldn’t have to run from a gun/River of tears ran dry, let ’em run/No game that you can play with me, I ain’t one.”

Madame X, Madonna’s 14th album, will drop June 14. “I Rise” is the second track to appear off the album, following single “Medellín,” which features Maluma. The duo performed the track this week at the Billboard Music Awards with the help of a few holograms. Madame X, the singer’s first release since 2015’s Rebel Heart, will feature several other collaborations, including with Migos’ Quavo, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Brazilian singer Anitta. Maluma will also appear on another track titled “Bitch I’m Loca.”

In a statement, Madonna said of the new album, “Lisbon is where my record was born. I found my tribe there and a magical world of incredible musicians that reinforced my belief that music across the world is truly all connected and is the soul of the universe.”