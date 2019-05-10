Hear Madonna And Swae Lee Team Up for ‘Crave’

Madonna has dropped another track from her upcoming album, Madame X, this time in collaboration with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. The song, “Crave,” is a sultry pop number about hungering for another person and was produced by Mike Dean, a frequent collaborator with Kanye West. “My cravings get dangerous,” Madonna croons. “I don’t think we should play with this.” Lee steps in for a smooth-talking verse midway through the track.

“Crave” is the third song to appear off Madame X, which will be released on June 14. She previously dropped inspirational number “I Rise,” as well as her upbeat single “Medellín,” which features Colombian singer Maluma. Madame X is the singer’s first release since 2015’s Rebel Heart and will feature several collaborations, including with Migos’ Quavo and Brazilian singer Anitta. Maluma will also appear on another track titled “Bitch I’m Loca.” Madonna said of the new album, “Lisbon is where my record was born. I found my tribe there and a magical world of incredible musicians that reinforced my belief that music across the world is truly all connected and is the soul of the universe.”

Madonna also recently announced her “Madame X” tour, which kicks off September 12th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York. On the tour, Madonna will perform multiples nights each in a handful of cities, including the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, the Wiltern in Los Angeles, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, the Met Philadelphia and the Jackie Gleason Theatre at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Advance ticket requests for the Madame X tour are available through Friday, May 10th, with ticket confirmation to be fulfilled by May 17th.