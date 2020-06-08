 Low Cut Connie Drops 'What Has Happened to Me' - Rolling Stone
Hear Low Cut Connie Ruminate on Lust and Faith on ‘What Has Happened to Me’

“It’s a heavy song for me,” the band’s frontman Adam Weiner says. “Very freeing. A lot of wild shit happened over the last few years and I just kind of let it all hang out with that one”

Low Cut Connie - Adam WeinerLow Cut Connie in concert at The Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, Canada - 06 Aug 2019

Low Cut Connie drops "What Has Happened to Me" off of 'Private Lives.'

Low Cut Connie has released “What Has Happened to Me,” a piano-grunge dirge that finds the band exploring sex and religion.

“It’s a heavy song for me,” the band’s frontman Adam Weiner says. “Very freeing. A lot of wild shit happened over the last few years and I just kind of let it all hang out with that one.”

“What Has Happened to Me” is second single the Philadelphia rock & roll collective has released from the band’s upcoming double-album, Private Lives.

In his nightly livestreams, Weiner has spent the past week reflecting on the ongoing nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, performing everything from Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a-Changin'” to “American Skin (41 Shots),” the 2000 Bruce Springsteen song written about Amadou Diallo, who was shot 41 times and killed by the NYPD the previous year.

“What I see right now, all over this world, is that in so many ways we are united,” Weiner said during his livestream. “Prejudice is old school: It’s done. It’s gotta be behind us.”

Private Lives drops October 13th.

