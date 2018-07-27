Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next 10 New Albums to Stream Now: 'Sorry to Bother You,' Vintage Live Dylan and More Editors' Picks Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Logic’s Optimistic New Song ‘One Day’ With Ryan Tedder

“This one is for everyone out their with dreams and goals,” rapper says of new single with OneRepublic singer

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
LogicHangout Music Festival, Day 2, Gulf Shores, USA - 19 May 2018

Logic teams with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder for the rapper's optimistic new single "One Day."

EMG/REX Shutterstock

Logic teamed with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder for his uplifting new single “One Day.”

“I’ll be richer than I was before / One day / I’m gonna have enough money to buy the store / One day / Young Sinatra said you know I finally do it my way / You on the road to success, I took the highway,” Logic says on the track, which blends a bright piano melody with an invigorating beat.

“I’m so excited to release this single, we do the boombap shit, we do the trap shit,” Logic tweeted. “But this one is for everyone out their with dreams and goals!! Making music is fun, but music with a message is so more important!!! This one is for anyone with a dream!!”

“One Day” marks Logic’s first new song since the release of his Billboard 200-topping mixtape Bobby Tarantino II in March; his most recent studio album was 2017’s Everybody. The rapper also made a guest appearance on Sam Smith’s remix for “Pray.”

Logic is currently in the midst of his Bobby Tarantino Vs. the World Tour.

In This Article: Logic, Ryan Tedder

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad