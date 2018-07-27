Hear Logic’s Optimistic New Song ‘One Day’ With Ryan Tedder

Logic teamed with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder for his uplifting new single “One Day.”

“I’ll be richer than I was before / One day / I’m gonna have enough money to buy the store / One day / Young Sinatra said you know I finally do it my way / You on the road to success, I took the highway,” Logic says on the track, which blends a bright piano melody with an invigorating beat.

“I’m so excited to release this single, we do the boombap shit, we do the trap shit,” Logic tweeted. “But this one is for everyone out their with dreams and goals!! Making music is fun, but music with a message is so more important!!! This one is for anyone with a dream!!”

“One Day” marks Logic’s first new song since the release of his Billboard 200-topping mixtape Bobby Tarantino II in March; his most recent studio album was 2017’s Everybody. The rapper also made a guest appearance on Sam Smith’s remix for “Pray.”

Logic is currently in the midst of his Bobby Tarantino Vs. the World Tour.