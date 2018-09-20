Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrate Puerto Rico on ‘A Forgotten Spot’

Lin-Manuel Miranda gathered some of the most prominent Puerto Rican musicians for the latest installment in his monthly Hamildrop series, “A Forgotten Spot (Olvidado).” The track arrives a little over a year after Hurricane Maria decimated Puerto Rico and it’s meant to highlight the ongoing need for support as recovery efforts continue across the island.

“A Forgotten Spot” was inspired by a lyric from the Hamilton track “Alexander Hamilton,” “Dropped in the middle of a forgotten spot in the Caribbean.” Miranda flips the line into a refrain that haunts “A Forgotten Spot,” while producer Trooko crafts a beat packed with light synths and crisp drums that dance around speaker-rattling bass. The all-star cut boasts vocal performances from Zion Y Lennox, De La Ghetto, Ivy Queen, PJ Sin Suela and the legendary singer, Lucecita Benitez.

Miranda has spent much of the past year advocating on behalf of Puerto Rico and the victims of Hurricane Maria. In July, he announced a multimillion-dollar fund supporting Puerto Rico’s arts community, while last October he corralled an array of artists for the benefit track, “Almost Like Praying.” Miranda is also set to reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton during a limited run of Hamilton in Puerto Rico, January 8th through 27th at the University of Puerto Rico’s Teatro UPR in San Juan.

Miranda has also been busy with the Hamildrops series. Recent offerings include “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “The Hamilton Polka,” an early rendition of Hamilton track “Burn” titled “First Burn,” a special Mobb Deep track, “Boom Goes the Cannon” and a Nas video.