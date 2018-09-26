Hear Lily Allen’s Soulful Cover of Tears for Fears’ ‘Mad World’

Lily Allen offered a soulful spin on Tears for Fears’ 1983 single “Mad World” in a new cover version recorded for Spotify’s Singles series.

The British pop singer stripped back the song to vocals and a mournful piano part, recalling the bare-bones aesthetic of the rendition that Gary Jules and Michael Andrews recorded for the 2001 fantasy film Donnie Darko. Allen paired the tune with a similarly raw take on “Family Man,” which appears on her recently issued fourth LP, No Shame.

The Spotify single arrives days before Allen’s first North American tour in four years, which launches October 5th in Santa Ana, California. The vocalist has live dates scheduled throughout 2018 and early 2019, including a string of European gigs.

On September 20th, the vocalist released a memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, featuring details about infidelity, family trauma, addiction and an alleged sexual assault by an unnamed music executive.