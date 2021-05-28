Hear Lil Uzi Vert Join Late Rapper Juice WRLD on ‘Lucid Dreams (Remix)’

Grade A/Interscope has celebrated the three-year anniversary of late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance with a special re-release of the album. The new edition includes two new tracks, “734” and “Lucid Dreams (Remix)” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

“Lucid Dreams (Remix)” also got a music video featuring digital versions of the rappers directed by Mooch, who also created an animated visualizer for “734.”

Goodbye & Good Riddance dropped in 2018. Juice WRLD died of a drug overdose at age 21 in December 2019, after the release of his second album Death Race For Love. Four months later, the rapper’s mother Carmela Wallace announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund, which aims to support young people in their battles with anxiety, addiction, and depression.

Last year, Benny Blanco shared “Real Shit,” a previously unreleased song by himself and the rapper to mark what would have been Juice WRLD’s 22nd birthday. “He was an absolute genius to say the least but above all, he was one of the kindest and most considerate people I have ever met,” Blanco wrote of the rapper.

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, Legends Never Die, arrived last year and included “Conversations,” which got a music video in February.