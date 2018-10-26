Hear Laura Jane Grace’s New Devouring Mothers Punk Salvo ‘Reality Bites’

Laura Jane Grace has shared another new track “Reality Bites” from Bought to Rot, the Against Me! rocker’s upcoming debut LP with new project the Devouring Mothers. The latest punk salvo clocks in at two minutes, powered by a locked-in guitar/bass/drums framework, finds Grace singing on the chorus, “You are so real, you are so real / No one wants to be themselves / They want to be someone else.”

Bought to Rot, due out November 9th, teams Grace with Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and engineer/mixer Marc Jacob Hudson. The band previously shared “Apocalypse Now (& Later)” and “The Airplane Song” from the album.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Grace said of Bought to Rot, “My approach musically to the record was that I wanted it to feel like a mixtape. Like OK, you’ve got this Nirvana-like song, you’ve got a Cure song. It was musically freeing, in that way, to just be playing whatever was coming to me as I was writing and not having to think about it.”

Grace also assured fans that her solo endeavor doesn’t spell the end of Against Me! “I feel like everyone is mature enough to get it where it’s like, it doesn’t mean I’m quitting Against Me! and don’t want to do it. I just need to do this thing,” Grace said.

“When I was arguing with my manager for this new record, my manager was like, ‘It’s a terrible idea. It will split attention between the bands.’ And I was like, ‘Fuck that. That’s what Tom Petty did! He released Full Moon Fever when he was 37 years old and was still in the Heartbreakers. And the Heartbreakers still went on to do many Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers records after that. Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do.”