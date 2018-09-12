Rolling Stone
Hear L.A. Punks the Distillers Return With First Song in 15 Years

“Man vs. Magnet” marks first track since 2003 LP, ‘Coral Fang’

Los Angeles punk outfit the Distillers unveiled their first new song in 15 years, “Man vs. Magnet.”

The punishing cut boasts a rugged verse filled with thundering drums that anchor the dissonant churn of feedback. A jagged lead guitar riff drives the track repeatedly into its massive chorus, though the song is constantly building towards a raging bridge that unleashes the final hook, which is marked by singer/guitarist Brody Dalle’s crackling howl.

The Distillers also shared a B-side for “Man vs. Magnet,” “Blood in Gutters,” which Dalle originally released as a solo single in 2014.

The Distillers formed in the late-Nineties and released a trio of records – The Distillers, Sing Sing Death House and Coral Fang – before splitting in 2006. After the break-up, Dalle formed another band, Spinerrette, which released a self-titled debut in 2009. In 2014, Dalle released her solo debut, Diploid Love.

Dalle teased the return of the Distillers in January. She first shared a photo from her studio with the caption, “I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly,” while a few days later she posted a cryptic video with the caption, “The Distillers 2018.”

In This Article: Brody Dalle

