Hear Kurt Vile Cover Rolling Stones’ ‘No Expectations’

In a session for Spotify’s Singles series, Kurt Vile covered the Rolling Stones’ “No Expectations” as well as an intimate, stripped down version of his Bottle It In opener “Loading Zones.”

“No Expectations,” the Beggars Banquet track known for Brian Jones’ silky slide guitar, sounds like an entirely different song when sang in Vile’s isolated indie-folk twang. “You heart is like a diamond/You throw your pearls at swine/And as I watch you leaving me/You pack my peace of mind,” he sings over crisp piano.

The first single to be released from Bottle It In, “Loading Zones” is much more bare on the Spotify recording, save for the acoustic guitar and looming harmonica that can be likened to Neil Young’s ethereal “Hitchhiker.” Still, Vile’s rapid vocal delivery keeps the track sounding upbeat.

Vile also announced a North American headlining tour, which will begin in Cleveland after he plays England’s Glastonbury Festival. He’ll kick it off by playing Cleveland’s House of Blues on July 18th and wrapping up with Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond on September 22nd.

Kurt Vile Tour Dates



July 18 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

July 19 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

July 20 — Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

July 21 — Allison Park, PA @ Hartwood Acres Amphitheater

July 23 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

July 25 — New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

July 26 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

July 27 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

July 28 — Northampton, MA @ The Pines

July 30 — Albany, NY @ Skyloft

July 31 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

August 1 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

August 2 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

August 3 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

August 4 — Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Art Festival

September 7 — St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

September 22 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond