Hear Kim Petras’ Bubbly Declaration of Love on New Single ‘All the Time’

Kim Petras has debuted the sugary sweet new song “All the Time.” The track is the eighth new single to be released by the German-born pop singer in the last year.

On the song, Petras takes on a Charli XCX-like inflection as she reflects on how much she likes the person she’s seeing, wanting to “do it every day/all the time,” as she sings on the chorus. Like her previous singles “Heart to Break” and “I Don’t Want It At All,” there’s a bubblegum pop sheen to the track, reminiscent of the earlier work of her controversial mentor and collaborator Dr. Luke (who also produced this new single).

The Cologne, Germany-born Petras first gained attention as a kid for being one of the youngest people in the world to undergo gender confirmation surgery. She moved to Los Angeles in her late-teens and began launching her music career there.

Aside from her string of solo releases, she also appeared on Charli XCX’s mixtape Pop 2, featuring on the song “Unlock It.” This fall, she will open for Troye Sivan on his North American tour.