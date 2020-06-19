 Killer Mike on Rolling Stone Music Now Podcast - Rolling Stone
Hear Killer Mike on Run the Jewels’ New Album and More

“I’m happy that this time, we landed right on time so our music can be the soundtrack to progress,” Killer Mike tells Jamil Smith on Rolling Stone Music Now

killer mike, el p, RTJ, run the jewels

Timothy Saccenti*

Run the Jewels’ masterful, furious new album, RTJ4, instantly became one of the most acclaimed releases of the year, and its themes couldn’t be more timely. The new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast features Jamil Smith’s revealing, wide-ranging conversation with the duo’s Killer Mike about everything from confronting the racism of American policing as the son of a cop to the spirituality embedded in Run the Jewels’ music to the nature of Killer Mike and El-P’s partnership to his fervent support for Bernie Sanders. “I’m happy that this time, we landed right on time so our music can be the soundtrack to progress,” Killer Mike says.

To hear the full interview, press play below, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Killer Mike, Rolling Stone Music Now, Run the Jewels

