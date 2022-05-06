Hear Kathleen Hanna on New Song ‘Mirrorball’ From All-Star ‘Land Trust’ Benefit LP

Kathleen Hanna sings lead vocals on a new song for the first time in nearly five years with “Mirrorball,” the first single from the upcoming benefit album Land Trust: Benefit for North East Farmers of Color.

The self-released LP, out June 3 via Bandcamp, is the brainchild of Bikini Kill guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle and drum tech Vice Cooler (also of the Raincoats), with the pair penning Land Trust’s music during the pandemic. The quarantine also allowed them to recruit an all-star guestlist — including Hanna, Kim Gordon, the Linda Lindas, Alice Bag, Kelley Deal, and members of bands like Deerhoof, Shopping, and Priests — to contribute lead vocals and instruments.

“This is the very, very rare benefit album where no one just sent in some crappy B-side,” Hanna said of “Mirrorball” in a statement; check out the track exclusively on Bandcamp. “All the songs are fucking great and the performers really put their hearts into it. It’s a testament to Erica and Vice doing a phenomenal job bringing people together.”

Other guests on the LP include the Raincoats, Emily Retsas of Phoebe Bridgers’ band, Palberta, Mike Watt, Bikini Kill bassist Kathi Wilcox, and more.

Proceeds from Land Act will benefit the North East Farmers of Color (NEFOC), a grassroots organization that seeks to connect POC farmers to land to grow healthy foods and medicines for our communities.

“It’s become so difficult to organize or make change when everybody’s so far-flung throughout cities and living so precariously in fear of eviction,” Lyle said in a statement. “But on a farm, you have the collective work to produce healthy food, you have meeting and gathering space for visitors from the city to heal and decompress from their work in social movements and the pace of urban life, you have potential employment. And all this without fear of eviction. The ownership of land makes all of these things possible. The land that NEFOC acquires for farmers becomes collectively owned. Farms run by African Americans make up less than 2 percent of all of the nation’s farms. NEFOC is working to change that.”

On Wednesday, Bikini Kill finally embarked on their pandemic-delayed reunion tour, a trek that’ll keep the punk icons on the road through September.

Land Trust: Benefit for North East Farmers of Color Tracklist

1. Decoder Ring (Featuring Katie Alice Greer)

2. Lost In Thought (Featuring The Linda Lindas w/ Kathi Wilcox)

3. Mirrorball (Featuring Kathleen Hanna)

4. Debt Collector (Featuring Kim Gordon)

5. Soul Fire Farm (Featuring Alice Bag, Emily Retsas)

6. The Immortals (Featuring Brontez Purnell)

7. Can’t Fight Me (Featuring Ah-Mer-Ah-Su)

8. Agave (Featuring The Raincoats)

9. Break A Window (Featuring Rachel Aggs, Emily Retsas)

10. Flashes Of Knowing (Featuring Christina Billotte)

11. Cracks In The Ceiling (Featuring Ali Carter, Emily Retsas)

12. Star Fuck (Featuring Louisahhh)

13. Bodies (Featuring Kelley Deal, Emily Retsas, Sarah Register)

14. PS Forever (Featuring Satomi Matsuzaki)

15. Never Was (Featuring Ivy Jeanne, Mike Watt)

16. Hearing Myself Again (Featuring Palberta, Emily Retsas, Anne Wood)