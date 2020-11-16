Hear Kali Uchis Team With Jowell & Randy on Sleek New Song

Kali Uchis recruits Puerto Rican reggaeton act Jowell & Randy for her sleek new song “te pongo mal (prendelo).”

The singer adopts a variety of vocal rhythms on the booming cut, layering harmonies over dubby sub-bass, a crackling beat and hazy, guitar-like loop.

“te pongo mal (prendelo)” is the latest sample from Uchis’ upcoming LP Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, her second full-length and first Spanish-language record. The track follows her previously issued cuts “La Luz” (featuring Jhay Cortez) and “Aquí Yo Mando” (with Rico Nasty).

The album, out November 18th, also features a spot from PARTYNEXTDOOR. Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ follows Uchis’ 2018 debut, Isolation; the standalone 2019 single “Solita” and a quarantine-compiled demo set, April’s To Feel Alive.

“I hope to continue expressing myself freely forever through all styles, genres and mediums,” Uchis said upon announcing the project. “I hope my art inspires others to be free and express themselves too. Peace and love to all of Planet Earth. Thank you.”