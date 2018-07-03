Rolling Stone

Hear Justin Timberlake’s Surprise New Song ‘SoulMate’

Track marks pop star’s first new music since ‘Man of the Woods’

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake unveiled a snappy new single “SoulMate.” The track marks the pop star’s first piece of new music since releasing his latest solo album, Man of the Woods.

“SoulMate” opens with Timberlake delivering an appropriate seasonal proclamation – “Summer starts now” – over a nimble groove of skipping percussion, bass and tropical synths. “I wanna be your soul mate for the night,” Timberlake croons during the hook, “Let me put my soul on you, it’s only right/ Let me pull you up out your body into mine/ Let me be your soul mate for the night.”

Timberlake released Man of the Woods in February, marking his first album since his two-part 2013 record, The 20/20 Experience. Timberlake is currently touring Europe in support of Man of the Woods. His next North American leg launches September 19th at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky and continues through January 29th, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

In This Article: Justin Timberlake

