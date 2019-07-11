Hear Justin Bieber Hop on Super-Fan Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’

Justin Bieber has hopped on a remix of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.” The song peaked at Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100.

Eilish posted about the song on Instagram with a photo of her a few years younger and surrounded by posters of Bieber. Before the first verse, a few Bieber runs are added to the intro. Bieber joins for the song’s second verse, flaunting his “icy” wealth and cooing “Yeah, I’m a bad guy/Ain’t no holdin’ back guy/Come off like a mad guy/Always got your back guy. He continues, “Yeah I’m the real type/Keep you full of thrills type/Show you what it feels like/Got an open invite.”

Eilish has been a longtime fan of Bieber’s, telling Entertainment Tonight that she had a photo of him on her wall when she was 12-years-old. Bieber even unearthed a 2014 DM from Eilish before they met at Coachella. “It wasn’t like I was just a fan, man. I’ve been in love before, and it was with him,” she told Marie Claire.

Bieber has been selective in his musical projects since 2015’s Purpose. Though he has not released any solo songs since then, he has collaborated with Ed Sheeran, BloodPop, DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper and more. He teased more forthcoming new music when he joined Ariana Grande onstage at Coachella this past April.