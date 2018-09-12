Hear Jungle Craft Spellbinding Disco on New Song ‘Beat 54 (All Good Now)’

British funk outfit Jungle unveiled an intoxicating new song, “Beat 54 (All Good Now),” from their upcoming album, For Ever, out September 14th via XL Recordings.

The track boasts a shuffling mid-tempo groove that anchors a cinematic blend of synths and strings that swim effortlessly beneath Jungle’s euphoric group vocals, led by the band’s core duo, Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, as well as singer Rudi Salmon. “And I never had enough for you,” they sing, “But you said someone/ Would come and replace me/ How can you replace me?”

“Beat 54” marks the fifth offering from For Ever following “Happy Man,” “House in L.A.,” “Heavy, California” and “Cherry.” Jungle began writing and recording For Ever in Los Angeles, but finished the record in London with producer Inflo. The band said their goal with the album was to create a “post-apocalyptic radio station playing breakup songs.” For Ever follows Jungle’s self-titled debut, which arrived in 2014.

Jungle will kick off a North American tour in support of For Ever later this month. The trek opens with a set at Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, Nevada September 23rd and wraps October 14th in Oakland, California. In 2019, Jungle will return for another North American run that launches March 4th in Los Angeles.