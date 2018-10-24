Hear John Legend, Linda Perry’s New Pro-Voting Song

John Legend and Linda Perry collaborated on a new pro-voting song, “Get Up and Vote,” as part of a new social media campaign ahead of the midterm elections. The songwriters posted solo renditions of the brief jingle on social media, encouraging artists and fans alike to record their own takes.

“Hey hey, come together/ We can make the world much better,” they sing in the clips. “Can’t give up on hope/ Gotta get up and vote, gotta get up and vote.” Legend retweeted videos from several other singers and followers, including Kelly Clarkson and Christina Aguilera.

#GetUpAndVote. @RealLindaPerry and I wrote this little song over the weekend. Share, sing your own version, then vote!! pic.twitter.com/tecNP64yYz — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 23, 2018

Doesn't matter what you wear just as long as you are there. 11/6/18 #GetUpAndVOTE! pic.twitter.com/GJREEwRNt7 — LINDA PERRY (@RealLindaPerry) October 23, 2018

Additional celebrities – including Alicia Keys, Cameron Crowe, Natasha Bedingfield, Jessica Simpson, Sara Gilbert and Angel Haze – are also participating in the campaign, which will feature a new song each Tuesday until Election Day on November 6th. Those who choose not to sing are still encouraged to post the “Get Up and Vote” image and hashtag.

Perry detailed the project’s origins and overall mission in a statement. “I believe in taking control of your future,” she said. “Over 90 million people felt their voice didn’t matter and wouldn’t be heard. So I thought it was important to let people no that their voice DOES matter and will be heard, no matter what their choice. John Legend and I wanted to write a little song for people to do their own version and post themselves. We wrote this while I was on a plane to NY and John was home in LA.”

Legend will release his first holiday album, A Legendary Christmas, on October 26th. He will promote the LP with a full-scale North American tour launching November 15th in Clearwater, Florida.