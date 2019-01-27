×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Flashback: John Lennon Writes and Records 'Instant Karma!' in One Day Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Song You Need to Know: Joe Lovano, ‘Rare Beauty’

On a track from his ECM debut as a leader, the veteran saxophonist nods to his groundbreaking work with late drum sage Paul Motian

By
Hank Shteamer

Senior Music Editor

Hank Shteamer's Most Recent Stories

View All
joe lovano

From left: pianist Marilyn Crispell, saxophonist Joe Lovano and drummer Carmen Castaldi. "Rare Beauty," a track from the group's spare, exploratory new ECM album 'Trio Tapestry,' harks back to Lovano's earlier work with Paul Motian.

© Bart Babinski/ECM Records

“Rare Beauty,” a standout track from Joe Lovano’s new album Trio Tapestry, starts with a deep, resonant tom-tom rumble from drummer Carmen Castaldi. Lovano’s tenor saxophone and Marilyn Crispell’s piano enter with a snaking, up-and-down line, which Castaldi accompanies and answers. The way the instruments swirl together, intuitively tracing out the chant-like theme without settling into a steady rhythm, instantly recalls a sound pioneered by the late drummer-composer Paul Motian.

From the early Eighties on, Joe Lovano’s saxophone presence, magisterial yet poignant, was a key part of that sound. The trio Motian led with Lovano and guitarist Bill Frisell would become legendary for its spare, impressionistic approach, and the music on Trio Tapestry — the 66-year-old saxophonist’s first album as a leader for eminent jazz/classical label ECM, which released a series of outstanding Motian/Frisell/Lovano full-lengths from 1985 through 2006 — seems to draw inspiration from that earlier band. (The title of invocation-like album opener “One Time In” subtly nods to a 1989 release by the trio.)

After the opening theme of “Rare Beauty,” Crispell offers a lovely, billowing improvisation on the melody, as Castaldi accompanies her with subtle patterns and colors on his ride cymbal. Their duo gives way to an equally poetic saxophone feature that strips down to a ghostly swing-feel duo between Lovano and Castaldi. Even as the energy picks up, a feeling of space and stillness prevails. Crispell re-enters and, without returning to the opening statement, the three bring the piece to a gradual close.

Overall, “Rare Beauty” is a piece that, like those earlier Motian recordings, defies the idea that jazz needs to be either “free” or “traditional,” “in” or “out.” As with Trio Tapestry as a whole, it’s both enchantingly melodic and alluringly mysterious.

In This Article: Jazz, Song You Need to Know

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad