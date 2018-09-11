Hear Joan Jett’s Hard-Rocking New Song ‘Fresh Start’

Joan Jett plays a classic hard-rocking riff on “Fresh Start,” a song from the soundtrack to her upcoming autobiographical documentary Bad Reputation, as she sings about wanting to start over anew.

“So you say you’re not satisfied and you want a bigger piece of pie,” she sings, “take my advice don’t hesitate, before you know it, it will be too late.” The soundtrack – which features hits from throughout Jett’s career including her time in the Runaways and music she recorded with Bikini Kill, Miley Cyrus and Laura Jane Grace – is due out on the same day the film opens, September 28th.

“Sometimes you need to say to yourself, ‘Am I still enjoying what I’m doing? I need to find the fire again,'” Jett said of the song, which is her first release in five years, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Part of it was just thinking about rock in general. It’s always been a young person’s game, writing about sex, love and partying. As rock and rollers get older, what do they write about? I’m not sure there’s an answer, but we’re looking for it.”

In other Jett-related news, she recently made some of her biggest hits available on streaming services for the first time. Her label, Blackheart, struck a deal with Sony Music Entertainment and Legacy Recordings to distribute Bad Reputation, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll and several other albums. Previously, only four of Jett’s albums were available on streaming services. Also included in the deal are recordings by other artists who worked with Blackheart, including the Dollyrots and Jett’s former Runaways bandmate, Cherie Curie.