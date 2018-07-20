Hear Jerry Cantrell’s Grim ‘Setting Sun’ for ‘Batman’ Graphic Novel

Jerry Cantrell and Batman collide for the new song “Setting Sun.” It’s the Alice in Chains guitarist’s contribution to a series of tracks inspired by the DC Comics graphic novel Dark Nights: Metal: Deluxe Edition.

Cantrell recorded the pounding track with producer Mike Elizondo and film composer and Marilyn Manson collaborator Tyler Bates.

“All you were is wiped away / All your love has died today / Run, you are a setting sun,” Cantrell sings on the grim solo track that would sit comfortably alongside his Alice in Chains output.

Artists like Mastodon’s Brann Dailor and Deftones’ Chino Moreno have previously provided tracks to the Dark Nights: Metal series; a deluxe hardcover that collects all issues from the Batman story is out in comic book stores now.

In August, Alice in Chains will release their new album Rainier Fog, the band’s third LP with singer William DuVall and first since the death of Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell; the album is inspired in part by the history of deaths the grunge scene has endured, from Mother Love Bone’s Andrew Wood and Kurt Cobain to Cornell and Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley.

“It’s a small town and we all knew each other. It means the world to me that I was able to spend time with the guy to create what we all created in the same town.” Cantrell told Rolling Stone. “It gets really difficult to be the guy that has to talk about your dead friends all the time. … After 15 years of talking about my friends dying, you just really want to focus on life and moving forward because that’s really all I can control. I miss the hell out of all of them.