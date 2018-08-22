Hear J Mascis’ Folky ‘See You at the Movies’ From New LP

J Mascis will release a new solo album, Elastic Days, on November 9th via Sub Pop. The Dinosaur Jr. guitarist previewed the record with its folky lead single, “See You at the Movies,” which pairs acoustic strumming and hazy piano with a fuzz-heavy guitar solo.
The songwriter will promote the LP with a fall North American tour. The 23-date jaunt launches November 7th in Vancouver, British Columbia and wraps December 15th in Portland, Maine. Indie-folk duo Luluc, Mascis’ label mates, will open several shows.
Elastic Days is Mascis’ third album for Sub Pop and follows 2014’s Tied to a Star. Dinosaur J. issued their most recent LP, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, in 2016.
Mascis, one of our 100 Greatest Guitarists, spoke with musical disciple Kurt Vile in 2016 for a Rolling Stone piece. During the wide-ranging interview, he highlighted the Dinosaur Jr. albums he deems most essential. “You’re Living All Over Me [is my favorite] just because it kind of set up everything we wanted to do,” he said. “Everything came together. We got on SST [Records]; we reached all our goals. But then Hand It Over is probably Number Two.”
J Mascis 2018 Tour Dates
November 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
November 8 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
November 9 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor
November 10 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo
November 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
November 15 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
November 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
November 17 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
November 18 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
November 20 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery
November 21 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery
November 27 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery
November 28 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery
November 29 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
November 30 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
December 1 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
December 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe
December 5 – Washington, DC @ City Winery
December 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
December 8 – New York, NY @ Public Arts
December 9 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
December 12 – Providence, RI @ The Met
December 13 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
December 14 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music
December 15 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
