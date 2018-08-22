Hear J Mascis’ Folky ‘See You at the Movies’ From New LP

J Mascis will release a new solo album, Elastic Days, on November 9th via Sub Pop. The Dinosaur Jr. guitarist previewed the record with its folky lead single, “See You at the Movies,” which pairs acoustic strumming and hazy piano with a fuzz-heavy guitar solo.

The songwriter will promote the LP with a fall North American tour. The 23-date jaunt launches November 7th in Vancouver, British Columbia and wraps December 15th in Portland, Maine. Indie-folk duo Luluc, Mascis’ label mates, will open several shows.

Elastic Days is Mascis’ third album for Sub Pop and follows 2014’s Tied to a Star. Dinosaur J. issued their most recent LP, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, in 2016.

Mascis, one of our 100 Greatest Guitarists, spoke with musical disciple Kurt Vile in 2016 for a Rolling Stone piece. During the wide-ranging interview, he highlighted the Dinosaur Jr. albums he deems most essential. “You’re Living All Over Me [is my favorite] just because it kind of set up everything we wanted to do,” he said. “Everything came together. We got on SST [Records]; we reached all our goals. But then Hand It Over is probably Number Two.”

J Mascis 2018 Tour Dates

November 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

November 8 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

November 9 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor

November 10 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

November 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

November 15 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

November 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

November 17 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

November 18 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

November 20 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

November 21 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

November 27 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

November 28 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

November 29 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

November 30 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

December 1 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

December 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe

December 5 – Washington, DC @ City Winery

December 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

December 8 – New York, NY @ Public Arts

December 9 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

December 12 – Providence, RI @ The Met

December 13 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

December 14 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

December 15 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall