Hear Interpol’s Haunting New Song ‘Fine Mess’

Just one day before they kick off their 2019 North American tour in Vancouver, Interpol have released the new song “Fine Mess” via their website and all major streaming services. “Lately something has come over all of me,” Interpol frontman Paul Banks sings on the haunting tune. “My welts all undressed, no longer seem to weep/That no longer meets their needs I like the stage so please Holla at The Weeknd for me/You and I make a fine mess.”

The new songs comes just five months after the release of their 2018 LP Maruader, which they supported with a lengthy tour that will continue long into the year. It includes a stop at Madison Square Garden where they’ll share the bill with Car Seat Headrest and Snail Mail along with a Red Rocks gig with Car Seat Headrest and Sunflower Beam. As of now, the tour wraps up July 7th at the Beauregard Festival in France.

Two years ago, Interpol celebrated the 15th anniversary of their 2002 debut album Turn on the Bright Lights by playing it straight through on tour. Founding bassist Carlos Dengler, who left the band in 2010, was not invited to participate. “I feel like I’m watching my kids graduate from college, but I haven’t been invited to the ceremony,” he wrote in an essay for n+1 magazine. “Neither the band nor their label has reached out to me for any official Turn on the Bright Lights-related business, which is surprising. Even though today I remain, for better or for worse, estranged from my former bandmates, 25 percent of that album’s DNA is mine. At the same time, I’m not worried about Interpol’s legacy: I know it’s in good hands, and the anniversary will flourish without my input.