Hear Iggy Pop’s Synth-Laden New Song ‘Sonali’

Iggy Pop has shared his synth-laden new single “Sonali” from his upcoming album Free, due out September 6th. “Are you tuning in to our listening party?,” Pop asked on Facebook Thursday.

Like Free’s previous singles “James Bond” and the title track, the Stooges frontman croons over a backing that’s more jazz ensemble than garage rock, with trumpeter and “Sonali” co-writer Leron Thomas contributing another standout solo to the track.

“Stack on the clay, pile up the rocks, high off the ground, chisel it down,” bellows Pop. “To park the car/We must find parking/Or spend the day, on the freeway/Stay in your lane.”

In a previous statement, Iggy Pop described Free as “an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice, adding that after the extensive touring in support of the Josh Homme-assisted Post Pop Depression – which helped “rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long” – also left him exhausted.

“I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away,” Pop continued. “I wanted to be free. I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need — not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free.”