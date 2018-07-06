Hear Iggy Pop & Underworld’s Buoyant ‘Get Your Shirt’

Underworld & Iggy Pop have shared their buoyant new single “Get Your Shirt,” the latest preview from their collaborative EP Teatime Dub Encounters.

A sharp contrast to the atmospheric, spoken word song “I’ll See Big,” Pop and Underworld return to their bedrocks – infectious beats and proselytizing vocals – for a seven-minute epic dance track. “It’s getting harder to be free / It’s getting so much harder to be me / It’s getting so much harder to be,” Pop sings on the chorus.

Underworld and Iggy Pop paired their new single with a video directed by frequent Underworld collaboration Simon Taylor, featuring a trio of dancers whose choreography is artfully distorted by a liquefying effect.

The collaboration between the proto-punk legend and the electronic music duo spawned out of a meeting at London’s Savoy Hotel to discuss working together for the T2: Trainspotting soundtrack; while those tracks ultimately didn’t make the soundtrack, they formed the four-song Teatime Dub Encounters, which arrives in full on July 27th.

“Iggy was staying at the Savoy and graciously said, ‘Yeah, you know we can meet and talk about something,’ because we both felt a strong connection to Trainspotting and to [Trainspotting director] Danny [Boyle],” Underworld’s Rick Smith previously said in a statement. “I turned up thinking, ‘I’ve got one chance here to convince this gentleman that we should work together. So I turned up with basically half my studio, hired a hotel room, set up and sat waiting.”

“When you are confronted with somebody who has a whole bloody studio there in the hotel room, a Skyped director who has won the Oscar recently and a fucking microphone in front of you and 30 finished pieces of very polished music, you don’t want to be the wimp that goes, ‘Uh-uhhh’, so my mind was racing,” Pop said.