Hear Greta Van Fleet’s Swaggering New Song ‘When the Curtain Falls’

Rising Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet have unveiled their new song, “When the Curtain Falls.” The song is likely slated for their forthcoming as-yet untitled debut album.

On the blistering song, Josh Kizska sings over his brothers’ – guitarist Jake Kizska and bassist Sam Kiszka – swaggering, bluesy melodies and drummer Danny Wagner’s skittering fills. “When the curtain falls/ Walk the hollow walls, babe,” Josh belts. “Once are fairly dull/ Girl, you light it all, yeah.”

The quartet eschew newer musical influences in favor of classic blues and rock artists, including Willie Dixon, Howlin’ Wolf, Fairport Convention and Led Zeppelin, which inform their Seventies-flavored sound.

“Rock & roll to us is liberation. A reminder that we as human beings have a voice,” Josh told Rolling Stone. “But I don’t want people to hear me talking about rock & roll and think I mean the kind of shit they’re putting out now.”

Greta Van Fleet are currently in the midst of a North American summer tour, with a European leg to follow in the fall. They have also been working on their debut album, which they’ve been recording in Nashville, Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan.

