Hear Gorillaz Tap Superorganism for Blown-Out ‘Humility’ Remix

Gorillaz recruited the genre-busing indie-pop collective Superorganism for a blown-out remix of their Now Now single, “Humility.”

The remix finds Superorganism stripping the song’s sunny groove with speaker-rattling synths and various experimental flourishes. The group carefully retain the song’s pop underpinnings, and Superorganism frontwoman Orono’s deadpan croon pairs perfectly with Damon Albarn’s vocals.

Gorillaz also shared a new video for the “Humility” remix, directed by the group’s artistic mastermind Jamie Hewlett. In the clip, Orono is dropped into the original video, where she interacts with the animated band members – as well as Jack Black – as they take over Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

Along with the Superorganism remix of “Humility,” Gorillaz tapped DJ Koze to rework the Now Now track as well.

Gorillaz released The Now Now at the end of June. Last Saturday, the group was forced to cancel their headlining set at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival after rapper Del the Funky Homosapien was injured in a stage fall. Still, the group will continue to tour Europe throughout the summer before kicking of a North American trek October 8th at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.