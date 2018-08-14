Hear Ghostface Killah Team With Snoop Dogg, E-40 on Lavish ‘Saigon Velour’

Ghostface Killah teams with Snoop Dogg, E-40 and La the Darkman for a triumphant new track, “Saigon Velour.” The song will appear on the Wu-Tang Clan rapper’s new solo album, The Lost Tapes, out October 5th.

“Saigon Velour” finds its all-star crew spitting over a classic Big Ghost beat of dusty drums, resonant horns and soulful vocal samples. Ghostface kicks off the proceedings with a hilarious barrage of punchlines, spitting, “I smoke two Cuban cigars and a Newport/ And an ounce of the Blueberry, big bottle of Tito’s/ Count the plaques on the wall like I sang for the Beatles.”

Wu-Tang affiliate La the Darkman spits a vicious verse in his gruff drawl, while Snoop Dogg follows with his quintessential ruthless nonchalance (“Smooth as silk with a little bit of kush, mane/ Plush game, lavish living/ Bust on the pigs with bad intentions”) and E-40 closes the track with a verse that starts at a crawl and ends at a spitfire clip.

Big Ghost produced all of The Lost Tapes, which will also feature guest appearances from Big Daddy Kane, Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Michael Rappaport and more. The album follows Ghostface Killah’s 2015 record with producer Adrian Younge, Twelve Reasons to Die II.

The Lost Tapes is available to pre-order via Ghostface Killah’s website. A limited number of physical copies of The Lost Tapes will be available on CD, vinyl and cassette via M-Eighty’s Holy Toldeo Productions imprint and Daupe! Media.

Ghostface Killah The Lost Tapes Track List

1. “Introduction” (feat. Michael Rappaport)

2. “Buckingham Palace” (feat. KXNG Crooked, Benny the Butcher & .38 Spesh)

3. “Majestic Accolades” (feat. Planet Asia & Hus Kingpin)

4. “Cold Crush” (feat. LA the Darkman, Ras Kass, Chris Rivers & Harley)

5. “Put the Ghostface On It”

6. “Saigon Velour” (feat. Snoop Dogg & E-40)

7. “Constant Struggle” (feat. Killah Priest & Bishop Lamont)

8. “Done It Again” (feat. Big Daddy Kane, Cappadonna, Styliztik Jones & Harley)

9. “Reflections of C.R.E.A.M”

10. “Watch Em” Holla” (feat. Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna & DJ Grouch)

11. “I Think I Saw A Ghost” (feat. Sheek Louch, Vic Spencer, Reignwolf & Luke Holland)

12. “Outroduction” (feat. Michael Rappaport)

13. “Saigon Velour” (feat. Snoop Dogg, E-40 & Tricky) (Bonus Track)