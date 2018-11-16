Rolling Stone
Hear Gerard Way’s Surprise New Song ‘Getting Down the Germs’

“It’s a very calm affair that shows a peek into where I may be heading musically,” My Chemical Romance singer says of latest track

Less than a month after Gerard Way dropped his surprise single “Baby, You’re a Haunted House,” the My Chemical Romance singer has returned with another new track titled “Getting Down the Germs.”

“I had really been wanting a song that featured the flute prominently for quite some time. It sits in there perfectly, like it was made to pay the song a visit,” Way said of the track in a statement.

“It’s never the same and the nights always glow / There’s nothing to see and nowhere to go / It’s easier to say you’re happier when you’re disturbed,” Way sings on the infectious single’s chorus. “Grey lights in your head / Getting down the germs.”

“The whole song reminds me of wiggling squiggling wormy germs. It’s a very calm affair that shows a peek into where I may be heading musically. I hope you enjoy it. It was fun to make.”

The sudden releases of “Baby, You’re a Haunted House,” Way’s first new song since 2016, and “Getting Down the Germs” suggest that Way is currently at work on the singer’s second solo album after 2014’s Hesitant Alien, which marked his first post-My Chemical Romance release.

2019 will also see the Netflix adaptation of Way’s comic book series The Umbrella Academy arrive on the streaming service.

