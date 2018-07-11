Hear Florence and the Machine Cover Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Silver Springs’

Florence and the Machine pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac, a crucial influence, with a stripped-down cover of “Silver Springs” that was recorded during a special radio session for The Spectrum at the SiriusXM Studios.

Singer Florence Welch commands the track with her fluttering vibrato, occasionally adopting a light twang as she channels Stevie Nicks. The arrangement opens with subtle piano and acoustic guitar, building with layered backing vocals and a faint tambourine.

Welch spoke about Nicks as a creative inspiration in a 2010 interview with Huffington Post. ““I’m pretty obsessed with Stevie Nicks, from her style to her voice,” she said. “I like watching her on YouTube and her old performances, the way she moves and everything.”

During the SiriusXM session, Florence and the Machine also performed three original tracks: 2009’s “Cosmic Love” and recent singles “Hunger” and “Sky Full of Song,” both from the band’s fourth studio album, High as Hope.

Florence and the Machine, who opened for the Rolling Stones in April, will launch a headlining North American tour on August 5th in Montreal, Canada. The trek, which continues throughout the fall and concludes October 20th, will feature a diverse crew of opening acts, including St. Vincent, Kamasi Washington, Grizzly Bear, Perfume Genius, Beth Ditto, Billie Eilish and Wet.





