Flatbush Zombies, Joey Bada$$ Debut Beast Coast With New Song ‘Left Hand’

Beast Coast, the new hip-hop supergroup featuring Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era and the Underachievers, have unveiled their sinister debut track, “Left Hand.”

“Left Hand” is a relentless posse cut that boasts production from Tyler Dopps and Sam Wish, and verses from nine MCs, including Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice and Erick Arc Elliott, Pro Era’s Joey Bada$$, Nyck Caution, Kirk Knight and CJ Fly, plus the Underachievers’ Issa Gold and AK The Savior. Over hard hitting drums and a simple yet foreboding synth line, Meechy Darko spits the song’s ruthless hook, “Everybody’s saying I’m a dead man/This right here is a confession/ I never showed love with my left hand.”

While “Left Hand” marks the first studio offering from Beast Coast, the collective has occasionally popped up on festival bills since they united for their first trek in 2013. The group will play a handful of shows this spring and summer, starting April 13th at Red Rocks Amphiteatre in Morrison, Colorado. Other gigs include sets at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida (May 12th), the Soundset Festival in St. Paul, Minnesota (May 26th) and Governors Ball in New York City (June 2nd).