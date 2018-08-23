Hear Fall Out Boy’s New EP ‘Lake Effect Kid’

Fall Out Boy have unveiled a surprise EP entitled Lake Effect Kid. The band dropped the three-song set on Wednesday at midnight.

“Forever a lake effect kid,” Fall Out Boy tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. “New EP dropping tonight at midnight ET to celebrate our biggest homecoming yet.”

Shortly after revealing the news on Twitter, the group gave a shout out to model Shaun Ross, who looks to be featured in the band’s EP video announcement. In the clip, he appears to be crying tears made of pink yarn. After dropping the EP, the band called it their “love letter to Chicago.”

The EP includes “City In a Garden,” “Super Fade” and a version of “Lake Effect Kid.” A demo of the latter song appeared on 2008’s CitizensFOB Mixtape: Welcome to the New Administration. Fall Out Boy also unveiled a video for “City In a Garden,” which they described as “a glimpse at all the madness throughout the years.”

Fall Out Boy’s “biggest homecoming” refers to their hometown stadium show at Wrigley Field on September 8th, which features Machine Gun Kelly and fellow Chicagoans Rise Against as openers. Before their September 8th show, Fall Out Boy revealed they will be “opening up #theManiaExperience” that will take place on both September 8th and 9th. “It will be 12 different spaces for you to walk through (everything from a giant purple wave, to a room with music boxes filled with unreleased remixes and covers + more),” the band tweeted. “Frosty and Royal Tea will be there, in the fur, ready for some photo ops.” It will also feature a pop-up shop, limited edition merchandise and giveaways. Tickets to the Mania Experience will be free with an RSVP, which opens on Tuesday. Further details will be forthcoming.

Fall Out Boy will be touring in support of their seventh LP Mania, which bowed at Number One on the Billboard 200 when it was released in January. The tour kicks off on August 24th at Reading Festival.