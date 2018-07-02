Hear Escort Singer Adeline’s Funky New Song ‘Emeralds’

Adeline, singer of nu-disco band Escort, achieves a “natural” high on her funky new slow jam “Emeralds.” “No drugs, no drinks, no pills; I don’t need to pretend,” she croons over slap-bass, psychedelic guitar lines and atmospheric synths. “No shame, no fucks to give; I’ll do it all again.”

The vocalist paired her debut solo single with an impressionistic video in which she sings in a mirrored room and appears to levitate backwards off the ground.

In a statement to The Fader, Adeline described “Emeralds” as a “chant for un-pragmatic, non-materialistic love.” She added, “It’s about loving someone for who they are and not what they have. Can’t buy the heart with gold. It’s also about encouraging women to seek their own achievements first, and not wait for a man to provide them with financial stability – because we are more than capable of getting it on our own. I would love to see a shift in this notion of waiting for Prince Charming and raise little girls to dream of being powerful and independent instead.”

Adeline wrote “Emeralds” and co-produced the single with Morgan Wiley (Hercules & Love Affair, Midnight Magic). She will perform material from her debut solo project at Afropunk Brooklyn 2018 on August 25th.