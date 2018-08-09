Hear Eric Clapton’s Soloing on Doyle Bramhall II’s New ‘Everything You Need’

Eric Clapton recently sat in for Doyle Bramhall II’s bluesy, soulful new song, “Everything You Need.” As Bramhall woos a would-be lover, Clapton’s unmistakable, lyrical guitar playing weaves in and out of the vocal line until he takes center stage for a short but poignant guitar solo. The track will appear on Bramhall’s upcoming fifth album, Shades, due out October 5th.

In addition to Clapton, the ever-prolific Bramhall, who has played on countless records by other artists, collaborated with Norah Jones and the Tedeschi Trucks Band for Shades. Bramhall has worked heavily with Clapton over the years and also teamed up with the Tedeschi Trucks Band on their releases. “Without appearing immodest, I can admit that I’ve led a pretty charmed life,” Bramhall said in a statement. “I’m thrilled and honored to have all of these incredible people guest on my record.”

Bramhall wrote about love on “Everything You Need” and the ballad “Searching for Love.” For the lead track “Love and Pain,” he wrote about the mass shooting at the country festival in Las Vegas last year.

“The new record finally feels like I’m comfortable in my own skin, like I don’t have anything to prove other than trying to express myself as honestly as I can,” Bramhall said. “As an artist, writer and producer, I’m in a good place, and I think I can allow this flow of music to come out and form a real body of work that my fans can appreciate. I’m thrilled to have them go on this journey with me.”

Shades Track List

1. “Love and Pain”

2. “Hammer Ring”

3. “Everything You Need” (featuring Eric Clapton)

4. “London to Tokyo”

5. “Searching for Love” (featuring Norah Jones)

6. “Live Forever” (featuring Greyhounds)

7. “Break Apart to Mend”

8. “She’ll Come Around”

9. “The Night”

10. “Parvanah”

11. “Consciousness”

12. “Going Going Gone” (featuring Tedeschi Trucks Band)