Hear Eminem’s Surprise Album ‘Kamikaze’

Eminem unveiled surprise album, Kamikaze, at midnight on Thursday. The LP includes a song from the Venom soundtrack, which he teased on Twitter prior to Kamikaze‘s release.

The 13-song set follows 2017’s Revival, which includes the songs “Framed,” “River” featuring Ed Sheeran and “Walk on Water” featuring Beyoncé. Earlier this year, he dropped a remix of album track “Chloraseptic” featuring 2 Chainz and Phresher.

Kamikaze features collaborations with his Bad Meets Evil partner Royce 5’9″ (in June, Eminem appeared in Royce’s “Caterpillar” video), Joyner Lucas and two tracks with Jessie Reyez.

Kamikaze Track List

1. “The Ringer”

2. “Greatist”

3. “Lucky You” featuring Joyce Lucas

4. “Paul – Skit”

5. “Normal”

6. “Em Calls Paul – Skit”

7. “Stepping Stone”

8. “Not Alike” featuring Royce 5’9″

9. “Fall”

10. “Kamikaze”

11. “Nice Guy” featuring Jessie Reyez

12. “Good Guy” featuring Jessie Reyez

13. “Venom” from the Motion Picture