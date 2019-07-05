Hear Ed Sheeran Rock out With Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton on ‘Blow’

Ed Sheeran has dropped two more tracks from his upcoming album No. 6 Collaborations Project. The first, guitar-driven rock number “Blow,” features Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars, who also produced the track, while the second, “Best Part of Me,” features American singer-songwriter YEBBA. “Best Part of Me,” a romantic pop ballad, was produced by Sheeran alongside Benny Blanco and Joe Rubel.

“I loved making both records,” Sheeran said in a statement. “YEBBA is phenomenal, she’s onto massive things. Bruno, Chris and I had a lot of fun recording. Play them loud, tell your mates, enjoy.”

No. 6 Collaborations Project drops July 12th. Sheeran has previously shared several other tracks off the album, including “Beautiful People” featuring Khalid, “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber, which Sheeran also re-recorded for an acoustic version, and “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock. The 15-song album will features 22 guests total, with additional appearances from Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B and Camila Cabello.

Sheeran was inspired to make No. 6 Collaborations Project because of his early EP No.5 Collaborations Project. He recently said in an interview, “It was when I [worked with] Beyoncé and Andrea Bocelli, and I had them both on the ‘Perfect’ single, that I started a thing on my laptop, ‘No.6 Collaborations.’ And just throughout the year while I was on tour, any time I met anyone that I’d been a fan of, it was the first time I’d been able to be like, ‘Let’s get in the studio.” The singer added, “For me, this is a compilation album of artists that I am a fan of.”