Hear Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Parodied in Metal, Indie-Rock Styles

Anthony Vincent of “10 Second Songs” reinterprets ‘Scorpion’ song as Scorpions, Arctic Monkeys, Sugarhill Gang, more

In his latest viral mash-up video, Anthony Vincent reinterprets Drake's "In My Feelings" in metal, indie-rock and other styles.

In his latest viral mash-up video, Anthony Vincent reinterprets Drake’s electro-R&B hit “In My Feelings” as a Scorpions-styled arena-metal anthem, Arctic Monkeys-ish indie-rocker and old-school rap cut in the vein of Sugarhill Gang, among other styles.

Throughout the clip, “10 Second Songs” singer moves from hard-rock wailing to gothic screams to R&B crooning, all while keeping the Scorpion cut’s lyrics in-tact. His other parody targets include Marilyn Manson, Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, jazz singer Cab Calloway, Panic at the Disco, Bloodhound Gang, trap-metal artist Scarlxrd, Bill Wurtz and Australian children’s music group the Wiggles – all before concluding with an abrupt horror movie finale.

Vincent’s previous videos include Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse,” a Halloween-themed take on Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” 20 love songs for Valentine’s Day and a super-sized Yuletide version of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

