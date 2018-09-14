Hear Dolly Parton, Sia’s Moving New Rendition of ‘Here I Am’

Dolly Parton and Sia have teamed up for a new rendition of Parton’s “Here I Am.” The tune appears on the soundtrack for Netflix’s Dumplin’. Parton, who serves as the soundtrack’s executive producer, contributed six new compositions, which were co-written and co-produced by Linda Perry. The soundtrack will also feature newly recorded collaborations of some of Parton’s previously released classic songs.

One such tune is “Here I Am” – which originally appeared on Parton’s 1971 LP, Coat of Many Colors. Parton leads-off the moving duet, before Sia comes in for the opening verses. Their voices meld together, giving it a hymnal quality, buoyed by gospel-styled choir backing vocals.

Beyond her duet with Sia, Parton also partnered with Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Elle King, Alison Krauss, Miley Cyrus, Rhonda Vincent and the film’s stars, Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald, on the soundtrack.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, the film Dumplin’ is based on Julie Murphy’s book of the same name about a plus-size teenage daughter (Macdonald) of a former beauty queen (Aniston) who is inspired by Parton’s music. Netflix, who acquired the film, is expected to release Dumplin’ later this year. Dumplin’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released on November 30th via Dolly Records/RCA Nashville.